Danilov calls out officials for 'juggling' figures of Ukrainian losses

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with Liga news that those who make announcements about the numbers of daily Ukrainian casualties at the front are not privy to this information. Danilov was ostensibly referring to Mykhailo Podoliak, aide to the presidential administration, who earlier reported that Ukraine was losing up to 100-200 soldiers at the front each day and lawmaker David Arakhamia who earlier said Ukrainian daily casualties in Donbas were up to 1,000.