Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Czechia, War, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainian refugees, Refugees
Edit post

Czechia extends protection for Ukrainians, tightens rules for Russian applicants

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 7, 2025 10:07 AM 2 min read
Czech President Petr Pavel addresses a press conference at Prague Castle on May 2, 2023, in Prague, Czechia. (Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Czech President Petr Pavel signed a law on Feb. 6 to extend the protection period for Ukrainian refugees, the Czech news site České Noviny reported.

The law also criminalizes unauthorized activities in favor of a foreign state and tightens requirements for Russian applicants seeking citizenship.

Under the new provisions, temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, set to expire in March, will be extended for another year in line with an EU-wide decision.

This status allows refugees fleeing Russian aggression to access public healthcare, education, and employment opportunities in Czechia.

The amended law also introduces a pathway for long-term residence permits for Ukrainian refugees who have lived in Czechia for over two years. Eligibility is conditional on financial independence, stable housing, and, for children, enrollment in a Czech school.

The law also imposes criminal liability for unauthorized activities conducted in favor of a foreign state, with penalties ranging from up to five years in peacetime to a maximum of 15 years during martial law.

New restrictions require Russian nationals seeking Czech citizenship to renounce their Russian citizenship and provide official proof of doing so. Exceptions will apply in specific cases, such as for asylum seekers.

The legislative changes come as Czechia plays a key role in supporting Ukraine militarily. Prague unveiled its initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine jointly with partners in early 2024 amid shell shortages caused mainly by delays in U.S. assistance.

A similar procurement plan for 2025 is also in development, according to Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova.

Trump imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court through executive order
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Feb. 6.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.