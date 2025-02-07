Czechia extends protection for Ukrainians, tightens rules for Russian applicants

This audio is created with AI assistance

Czech President Petr Pavel signed a law on Feb. 6 to extend the protection period for Ukrainian refugees, the Czech news site České Noviny reported.

The law also criminalizes unauthorized activities in favor of a foreign state and tightens requirements for Russian applicants seeking citizenship.

Under the new provisions, temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, set to expire in March, will be extended for another year in line with an EU-wide decision.

This status allows refugees fleeing Russian aggression to access public healthcare, education, and employment opportunities in Czechia.

The amended law also introduces a pathway for long-term residence permits for Ukrainian refugees who have lived in Czechia for over two years. Eligibility is conditional on financial independence, stable housing, and, for children, enrollment in a Czech school.

The law also imposes criminal liability for unauthorized activities conducted in favor of a foreign state, with penalties ranging from up to five years in peacetime to a maximum of 15 years during martial law.

New restrictions require Russian nationals seeking Czech citizenship to renounce their Russian citizenship and provide official proof of doing so. Exceptions will apply in specific cases, such as for asylum seekers.

The legislative changes come as Czechia plays a key role in supporting Ukraine militarily. Prague unveiled its initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine jointly with partners in early 2024 amid shell shortages caused mainly by delays in U.S. assistance.

A similar procurement plan for 2025 is also in development, according to Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova.