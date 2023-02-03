Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Czech president: West should give Ukraine all types of weapons except for nukes.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2023 7:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Newly elected Czech President Petr Pavel told AFP on Feb. 2 that the West should provide Ukraine with all types of weapons apart from nuclear arms.

“When it comes to conventional weapons, I see no reason for any limits,” Pavel said, France 24 reported, citing AFP. “Ukraine cannot fight a tough opponent without armored technologies, unmanned aerial vehicles, and maybe supersonic aircraft.”

Zelensky: Ukraine needs ATACMS missiles to stop ‘Russian terror'
The Kyiv Independent

Pavel also said that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is only a “matter of political will,” adding that Ukraine has already met the conditions regarding “values, long-term strategic interests, and technological inter-operability between NATO and Ukraine’s army.”

Meanwhile, allies have so far refused to supply F-16 fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine due to the fear of "escalation."

Critics argue that their reluctance to provide these weapons will prevent Kyiv from launching a major offensive and liberating Ukrainian territory. Ukraine's lack of advanced aircraft and missiles is also likely to prolong Russia's war of aggression and result in thousands of deaths.

Politico: Delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine not ruled out despite Biden's 'no'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.