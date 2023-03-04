Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Czech President Pavel to visit Ukraine in April

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 4, 2023 10:57 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Petr Pavel, Czechia’s president-elect, reportedly intends to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensy during a visit to Ukraine in July with his Slovakian counterpart Zuzana Caputova, Czech media Ceske Noviny reported on March 4.

The visit will be part of a wider diplomatic trip abroad, including to Brussels, after Pavel’s official inauguration into office on March 9.

Pavel earlier said that Ukraine’s membership in NATO has to be considered after the war with Russia ends.

Since the full-scale war began, Pavel has been known for his steadfast advocacy of military support for Ukraine, saying in February that Kyiv should be given any and all conventional weapons necessary for victory.

Speaking with Ukrainian publication Suspilne, the retired general and former senior NATO commander said that Ukraine has “done its homework” on common values, long-term interests, and technical interoperability with the alliance.

However, admitting Ukraine now, would make NATO a party to the conflict, which may lead to nuclear war, he said.

Nevertheless, Pavel added that he believes Ukraine deserves to be considered as a new NATO member for meeting alliance standards and defending commonly-held values.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
