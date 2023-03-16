Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Pavel: NATO has to consider Ukraine's membership after war ends

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 25, 2023 11:01 pm
Share

Pavel: NATO has to consider Ukraine's membership after war endsWinner of Czech presidential elections Petr Pavel seen at his campaign headquarters on Jan. 28, 2023, in Prague. (Photo by Tomas Tkacik/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukraine's membership in NATO has to be considered after the war with Russia ends, the Czech Republic's president-elect, Petr Pavel, said in an interview.

Speaking with Ukrainian publication Suspilne, the retired general and former senior NATO commander said that Ukraine has "done its homework" on common values, long-term interests, and technical interoperability with the alliance. However, admitting Ukraine now, would make NATO a party to the conflict, which may lead to nuclear war, he said.

Nevertheless, he added that he believes Ukraine deserves to be considered as a new NATO member for meeting alliance standards and defending commonly-held values. He added that the Ukrainian military, which are probably "the most experienced of all," would be a big asset.

Pavel said that the subject of Russia's war was a significant issue for Czech voters, as more than half of the Czech population sees Russia as a real threat.

He cautioned against being overly optimistic, saying it's important to help Ukraine win this year but also be prepared for alternative outcomes, in which the war drags on longer.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK