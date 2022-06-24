Weekend in Kyiv – Feb. 11-13

Kryhitka pop-rock band will perform at the Bel Etage Music Hall in Kyiv on Feb. 13, 2022. (Kirai Gigs / Kryhitka - Facebook)

Our picks of the best art, music, film and more in the capital. Listed venues require one of the following: certificate of vaccination, negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of recovery from Covid-19.

Kryhitka will once again touch hearts on the eve of Lovers’ Day at the Bel Etage Music Hall. After a five-year hiatus, the Ukrainian pop-rock band released two singles during the lockdown, and fans expect more new music at the show. The same night, Ukrainian musicians will perform Jazz Love Songs at the Zhovtnevyi Palace.



Kryhitka. Megalyubov (pop-rock, indie). Bel Etage Music Hall (16A Shota Rustaveli St.) Feb. 13. 8 p.m. Hr 550

The Hippie Love party at the Closer nightclub will set the right mood on Feb. 12 for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. French DJ Dyed Soundorom and German DJ Edward will make sure of that.



Hippie Love (electronic music). Closer (31 Nyzhnoiurkivska St.) Feb. 12. 11:59 p.m. Hr 760

The chaos of Kyiv streets in disrepair is brought to conceptual order in sculpture and drawings by young artist Oleksiy Polovets. Saturday is the last day to see his "Pothole" exhibition at the Ya Gallery.



Oleksiy Polovets. Pothole. Ya Gallery (49B Khoryva St.) Feb. 11-12. 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Free