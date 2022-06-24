Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Label of Kyiv’s techno club named among the best in 2021

December 27, 2021 8:22 pmby Asami Terajima
Kyiv electronic music DJ and producer Dmitriy Avksentiev, known under his stage names Koloah and Voin Oruwu, poses for a photograph in a recording studio. Avksentiev releases his music on the local label Standard Deviation. (Koloah/ Instagram)

A Ukrainian label, Standard Deviation, made it onto the list of best record labels in 2021 compiled by Mixmag, a U.K. magazine and one of the world’s oldest publications that focus on electronic music. 

This label of Kyiv’s famous unnamed techno club located on Kyrylivska Street was recognized along with 20 other music companies from all around the world, including Hong Kong-based Absurd TRAX and Eastern Margins in London, as "the labels that kept us going, both at home and on the dancefloor."

Self-described as a “multidisciplinary label platform,” Standard Deviation has been Ukraine’s growing scene since it was founded in 2020. The young outlet’s goals are to foster intercultural exchange between Ukraine and the world, as well as support emerging Ukrainian artists. 

With two compilation albums featuring artists like Berlin-based techno star Nene H, Kyiv’s Voin Oruwu, Poly Chain and Nastya Vogan among its releases, Standard Deviation "has become the foremost imprint to watch as ever more eyes fall on Ukraine’s dance music scene," Mixmag writes.

Asami Terajima
Author: Asami Terajima

Asami Terajima is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. She worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post until November 2021.

