Cuba, Russia, BRICS, Latin America, Diplomacy
Cuba asks to join BRICS as partner country in letter to Putin

by Martin Fornusek October 8, 2024 3:20 PM 2 min read
(From L to R) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a photo during the 2023 BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 23, 2023. (Giangluigi Guercia/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Cuba has requested to join the BRICS group as a "partner country" in an official letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Cuban Foreign Ministry official said on Oct. 8.

BRICS, composed of Russia, China, India, Brazil, and other nations, is a group of emerging economies often portrayed as a counterweight to the Western-led world.

"Cuba has officially requested to join the BRICS as a 'partner country' through a letter to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who holds the presidency of the group," said Carlos M. Pereira, the director of bilateral relations at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, in an X post shared by the ministry's official account.

Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Koronelli also told the Russian state agency TASS on Oct. 7 that Havana has officially applied for a partnership with BRICS.

Four new members – Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates – joined the international organization at the start of 2024. This marked the group's first expansion since December 2010, when South Africa became a member.

The "partner country" status, which does not mean full membership, has been promoted by BRICS diplomats as an alternative way to engage countries of the Global South.

Cuba requested to join the organization as a full member in 2023 but did not receive a positive response.

The Caribbean island country ruled for decades by the communist party has deepened cooperation with Moscow over their shared rivalry with the U.S.

Russian warships briefly docked at Cuba in June as a likely demonstration of strength to Washington, which has backed Ukraine against Russian invasion forces.

Why ideology still matters for an expanding BRICS
For Argentina’s newly-elected president, Javier Milei, ideology is the beating heart of politics. The economist, TV show personality, and self-professed anarcho-capitalist built his campaign on passionate support for a hands-off government and free market principles. His forthright approach also e…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Martin Fornusek
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.