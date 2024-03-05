Skip to content
Ukraine's court confiscates assets of high-profile Russian propagandist

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2024 10:16 AM 1 min read
Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov.
Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov during the Eastern Economic Forum on Sept. 6, 2022, in Vladivostok, Russia. (Getty Images)
Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Justice Ministry to confiscate the assets of Russian propaganda mouthpiece Dmitry Kiselyov, the court said on March 4.

Kiselyov is a Russian top media executive and TV presenter who has been publicly supporting the occupation of Crimea and Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts since 2014. He continued to justify the Russian aggression after the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Kiselyov's confiscated assets include a mansion in the town of Koktebel in occupied Crimea, 0.2878 hectares of land, a Land Rover car, as well as 100% of shares in the authorized capital of Club Skovoroda and 30.95% of shares of Promo.UA limited liability companies.

Kiselyov was sanctioned and his property and assets were blocked by Ukraine in January 2023 when President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose personal sanctions on 119 individuals.

Ukraine's Justice Ministry submitted a request to confiscate the propagandist's assets in February.

Since March 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has been investigating a criminal case against Kiselyov and another propaganda mouthpiece, Olga Skabeeva, over encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

At the beginning of the 2000s, Kiselyov worked at the Ukrainian TV channel ICTV.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
