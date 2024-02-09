Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Business, Russian oligarchs
Court confiscates assets of Russian-Greek oligarch

by Vladyslav Kudryk February 9, 2024 11:38 AM 2 min read
Ivan Savvidi, Greek-Russian politician, friend of Vladimir Putin, and enterpreneur on Sept. 2, 2016. (Wassilios Aswestopoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Justice Ministry to confiscate the assets of Russian-Greek oligarch Ivan Savvidi (Savvidis) and his wife Kiriyaki, the Anti-Corruption Action Center (ANTAC) NGO, which supported the lawsuit, reported on Feb. 8.

The decision was made by a panel of three judges.

In the summer of 2023, the Trap Aggressor project of the StateWatch think tank listed Savvidi among 25 oligarchs whose companies serve the Russian military-industrial complex and whose assets had not yet been confiscated by Ukraine.

Savvidi's confiscated assets include 100% of the corporate shares of PJSC Pentopak, which is one of the leaders in the production of packaging for meat and sausage products, and 100% of the corporate rights of its subsidiary Atlantis-Pak Ukraine.

ANTAC said that Kiriyaki Savvidi's wife is the nominal owner of a number of companies in Ukraine, although her husband actually owns the business.

Savvidi founded Agrokom Group, which owns meat processing and packing plants, greenhouse facilities, and a sparkling water factory.

He was a member of the Russian parliament from the United Russia party, closely linked to President Vladimir Putin.

In 2015, Savvidi publicly welcomed the occupation of Crimea and its illegal annexation by Russia. Savvidi holds both Russian and Greek citizenship. In Greece, he owns a port and the PAOK football club, among other things.

Author: Vladyslav Kudryk
