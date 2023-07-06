Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Council of Europe chief condemns Lviv missile strike

by Martin Fornusek July 6, 2023 11:31 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić condemned the deadly Russian missile strike against the city of Lviv on July 6.

"I strongly condemn Russia's indiscriminate attack hitting civilians in Lviv. The day of accountability will come for those perpetrating these despicable acts," Burić wrote on Twitter.

The western city of Lviv was struck by Russian Kalibr missiles overnight. According to the latest report by the State Emergency Service, four people were killed and 37 injured.

Dozens of apartments, buildings, and other objects were damaged, including a dormitory building of Lviv Polytechnic, Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said.

According to the Air Force, seven out of 10 launched Kalibr missiles were shot down.

Update: Death toll of Russian strike on Lviv rises to 4
As of 8:20 a.m. local time, four people are known to have been killed and 34 injured in Russia’s July 6 attack on Lviv, officials reported.
Author: Martin Fornusek
