Council of Europe chief condemns Lviv missile strike

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić condemned the deadly Russian missile strike against the city of Lviv on July 6.

"I strongly condemn Russia's indiscriminate attack hitting civilians in Lviv. The day of accountability will come for those perpetrating these despicable acts," Burić wrote on Twitter.

The western city of Lviv was struck by Russian Kalibr missiles overnight. According to the latest report by the State Emergency Service, four people were killed and 37 injured.

Dozens of apartments, buildings, and other objects were damaged, including a dormitory building of Lviv Polytechnic, Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said.

According to the Air Force, seven out of 10 launched Kalibr missiles were shot down.