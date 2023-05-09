President's office: 37 countries hold summit on tribunal for Russian crimes

This audio is created with AI assistance

The 37 member states of the Core Group have held an online summit to discuss establishing a tribunal for Russian crimes of aggression committed in Ukraine, the President's Office reported on May 9.

In his speech, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated that a tribunal is needed because the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have jurisdiction over Russian crimes of aggression committed in Ukraine.

Drawing parallels with the Nuremberg trials, which took place after World War II, Zelensky highlighted how it originally comprised only four states before expanding to 24.

"We are much more numerous now, and not only European countries are among us. Our joint work proves that striving for justice is global," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Russian Aggression will start its work in the Hague by summer, "a practical step in the processing of evidence for a tribunal."

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official overseeing the forced deportations of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.