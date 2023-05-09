Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
President's office: 37 countries hold summit on tribunal for Russian crimes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 9, 2023 9:14 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky chairs an online summit on May 9, 2023 of the Core Group to establish a tribunal for Russian crimes of aggression committed in Ukraine. (Photo: President's Office) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The 37 member states of the Core Group have held an online summit to discuss establishing a tribunal for Russian crimes of aggression committed in Ukraine, the President's Office reported on May 9.

In his speech, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated that a tribunal is needed because the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have jurisdiction over Russian crimes of aggression committed in Ukraine.

Drawing parallels with the Nuremberg trials, which took place after World War II, Zelensky highlighted how it originally comprised only four states before expanding to 24.

"We are much more numerous now, and not only European countries are among us. Our joint work proves that striving for justice is global," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Russian Aggression will start its work in the Hague by summer, "a practical step in the processing of evidence for a tribunal."

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official overseeing the forced deportations of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.

