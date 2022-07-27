Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Coordination center to oversee grain export deal opens in Istanbul days after Russia attacks Odesa port

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 27, 2022 5:54 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Joint Coordination Center, which will oversee the shipments of Ukrainian grain via the country's Black Sea ports, has opened in Istanbul.

According to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, the center, the creation of which was agreed upon as a part of a grain deal between Ukraine and Russian under the auspices of the UN and Turkey, "has a special meaning for the whole world and will work for purely humanitarian purposes."

Read more: Ukraine, Russia sign UN-backed grain deal but implementation uncertain

The minister added that the deal will be valid for 120 days and will continue further "unless the parties request termination."

Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports caused fears of a global food crisis. According to international reports, 22-25 million tons of Ukrainian grain have been blocked by Russia from being shipped abroad, increasing the risk of famine, particularly in Africa and Asia.

On July 22, an UN-backed deal, signed in Istanbul, envisioned safe passage of Ukrainian grain from three southwestern ports in Odesa Oblast, including the one in Odesa, paving the way for unblocking cruel grain export.

However, on July 23, the day after Moscow signed the agreement, Russian forces attacked the Black Sea trade port in Odesa with Kalibr cruise missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the strike, saying that "no matter what Russia promises, it will find ways not to implement it." Later he added that Turkey and the UN should monitor Russia's compliance with the deal.

Zelensky: Ukraine's partners must ensure security of grain exports

Turkish Defense Minister said that Russia, Ukraine, the UN, and Turkey would each send five representatives to the Coordination Center, including a mixture of civilian and military representatives.

Akar underlined that the officials working at the center "are aware that the eyes of the world are on them," outlining Turkey's hope that the center "will make maximum contributions to humanitarian needs and peace through collective and successful work."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
