externalZelensky: Ukraine's partners must ensure security of grain exports.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 25, 2022 9:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has done everything it can to start exporting grain, but Turkey and the UN should monitor Russia's compliance with the grain export deal. The agreement on unblocking Ukrainian ports to export grain was signed on July 22. On the next day, Russia broke the terms of the deal by launching missiles targeting the port in Odesa. 

