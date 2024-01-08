Skip to content
Controversial judge's son wanted on murder charges

by Martin Fornusek January 8, 2024 6:02 PM
Ivan Ablov, the son of the controversial judge Yevhen Ablov. (Interior Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ivan Ablov, the son of the controversial judge Yevhen Ablov, has been declared wanted on murder charges, according to the Interior Ministry's website.

The suspect's father was a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK), which has been involved in major corruption scandals. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on the court's dissolution in December 2022.

The Interior Ministry's website listed Ivan Ablov's place and date of disappearance as Jan. 5 in Bilohorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa Oblast.

Official sources have not provided further information in connection to the case.

The OASK's deputy head, Yevhen Ablov, and the court's chief, Pavlo Vovk, played a role in several controversies since their appointment in 2010 during the tenure of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Amid the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2013, Ablov mandated law enforcement to clear the Kyiv's Independence Square of the demonstrators and tents.

The court's judges also opposed the adoption of a new Ukrainian spelling, the nationalization of PrivatBank from oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, and reinstated officials suspected of corruption.

In 2020, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) charged Vovk, Ablov, and five other OASK judges with forming a criminal organization aimed at seizing power by taking control over key judiciary bodies.

Following pressure from activists and the public, the law on the OASK's dissolution was adopted by the parliament on Dec. 13, 2022, and signed by the president a day later.

Author: Martin Fornusek
6:02 PM

3:45 PM

Politico: EU Justice Commissioner eyes top job at Council of Europe.

The European Union's top justice official, Didier Reynders, is hoping to become the next head of the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organization, Politico reported on Jan. 7, citing an unnamed Belgian official and a member of Reynders' political party.
3:33 PM

Parliamentary committee supports firing MP Bezuhla from key security post.

The Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Rules of Procedure supported a resolution to dismiss Mariana Bezuhla, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, from her post as deputy head of the National Security and Defense Committee, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Jan. 8.
2:18 PM

Ukrainian Mig-29 pilot dies during mission.

Vladyslav Zalistovskyi, a 23-year-old MiG-29 pilot known by the call sign "Blue Helmet," died during a combat mission, the Defense Ministry's news channel Armiia TV reported on Jan. 8.
