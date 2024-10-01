The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Mobilization, Ukrainian armed forces, Defense Ministry
Edit post

Ukrainian commanders to be able to directly select volunteer fighters, defense minister announces

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 1, 2024 6:53 PM 1 min read
Soldiers of the 78th Air Assault Regiment prepare to patrol the border in the Chornobyl zone, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Sep. 1, 2024. (Karina Piliuhina/ The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Commanders of Ukrainian military units will now be able to directly select soldiers who enlist voluntarily, bypassing the standard process of going through enlistment offices, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Oct. 1.

Ukraine is undertaking a campaign to modernize military recruitment, aiming to streamline mobilization, combat corruption, and eliminate inefficient and harmful Soviet-era practices.

Under the new rules, those who enlist voluntarily into specific units can be recruited by commanders without having to go through the enlistment offices, known as territorial recruitment centers.

The centers have earned a reputation in Ukraine for malpractice and corruption.

The new system will allow for "high-quality recruiting," Umerov said. Commanders will be able to personally select volunteers, "taking into account their skills, experience, and aspirations."

"For every Ukrainian man and woman, this is a chance to find their place in the ranks of defenders, where their abilities will bring the greatest benefit," Umerov said.

New military app is set to revolutionize how Ukraine runs its army
Ukraine’s fight for survival with a bigger and better-equipped enemy is forcing the country’s army to swiftly seek innovations. The latest modern solution being used to substitute bureaucratic Soviet army operations is the recently launched Army+ app, which aims to make the armed forces “paperless.…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:23 AM

Reversing recent rhetoric, Trump says he 'likes' Zelensky.

Repeating similar comments made at a joint press conference in advance of their meeting, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told the Washington Post that he liked President Volodymyr Zelensky "because during the impeachment hoax…he could have said he didn't know the (conversation) was taped…But instead of grandstanding and saying, 'Yes, I felt threatened,' he said, 'He did absolutely nothing wrong.'"
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.