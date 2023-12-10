Commander: Russian troops continue offensive operations along eastern front line

This audio is created with AI assistance

The situation in Ukraine’s east remains difficult as Russian troops continue conducting offensive operations along the entire front line, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi reported.

Syrskyi said on Dec. 10 that he and other commanders holding the defense on the eastern front "thoroughly analyzed the situation and considered options for further actions."

"Collectively, we made necessary decisions and took measures to ensure the stability of our defense, preserve the lives of our soldiers, and use ammunition rationally," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, head of the Tavria group of Ukrainian forces fighting on the front line between Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia, said Russian forces are conducting fewer assault operations in the southeast but intensifying their air attacks once again.

Tarnavskyi added on Telegram that Ukrainian forces were holding on to Avdiivka despite Russia's endless attempts to encircle the embattled city.

The general's report comes as the weather worsens due to winter and ground maneuvering becomes more complicated, especially through the mud.