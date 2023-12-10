Skip to content
Commander: Russian troops continue offensive operations along eastern front line

by Daria Shulzhenko December 10, 2023 4:29 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian gunmen fire a US-made M777 howitzer from their position on the front line in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast on August 1, 2022. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The situation in Ukraine’s east remains difficult as Russian troops continue conducting offensive operations along the entire front line, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi reported.

Syrskyi said on Dec. 10 that he and other commanders holding the defense on the eastern front "thoroughly analyzed the situation and considered options for further actions."

"Collectively, we made necessary decisions and took measures to ensure the stability of our defense, preserve the lives of our soldiers, and use ammunition rationally," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, head of the Tavria group of Ukrainian forces fighting on the front line between Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia, said Russian forces are conducting fewer assault operations in the southeast but intensifying their air attacks once again.

Tarnavskyi added on Telegram that Ukrainian forces were holding on to Avdiivka despite Russia's endless attempts to encircle the embattled city.

The general's report comes as the weather worsens due to winter and ground maneuvering becomes more complicated, especially through the mud.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
