Commander-in-chief on Russian mobilization: We will destroy everyone who comes to our land with weapons

Following the announcement of "partial mobilization" in Russia, Commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhnyi said that no statements by Russian leaders will affect Ukraine's willingness to fight for its freedom and defend its land.

In a Facebook post published on Sept. 21, Zaluzhnyi said that Ukraine's Armed Forces have been defending the country against Russian aggression for more than eight years since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014. He said that the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 didn't scare the military and neither will the announced mobilization.

"Hundreds of thousands of men and women protect their native land, their homes, their children, and the future of Ukraine," the commander wrote. "We will destroy everyone who comes to our land with weapons — whether voluntarily or by mobilization."

