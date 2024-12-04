This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Romania, Russia, collective security in Europe, Critical infrastructure, Sabotage
Colombian man arrested in Romania for acting on Russian orders to plot infrastructure attack

by Olena Goncharova December 5, 2024 1:49 AM 2 min read
The Romanian national flag in front of the parliament building during parliamentary elections, in Bucharest, Romania, on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (Andrei Pungovschi/Bloomberg via Getty Images) 
A 34-year-old Colombian man has been arrested in Romania for allegedly planning to sabotage critical infrastructure under the direction of a Russian citizen.

The suspect, who was detained on Nov. 13 and is now in pre-trial detention, is accused of targeting sites that could jeopardize national security, according to local media outlet Adevarul.

The case is being heard by the Bucharest Court of Appeal, and if convicted, the man faces 10 to 20 years in prison under Article 403 of Romania’s Penal Code, which covers acts of destruction endangering national security.

Prosecutors allege that in July 2024, the man acted on instructions from a Russian citizen residing in Russia to prepare an attack on strategic Romanian infrastructure. The suspect reportedly carried out reconnaissance missions, photographing and recording potential targets he intended to destroy with explosives or fire. Authorities intervened before the plan could be finalized, according to the outlet.

The suspect, described as having military training and expertise in intelligence-gathering from his home country, was arrested in a coordinated operation involving the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, Romanian police, and local intelligence service. Investigators believe his actions were part of a broader effort to destabilize Romanian security interests.

The arrest took place during a period of heightened concerns over Russian disinformation campaigns targeting Romania. Around the same time, the Ministry of National Defense reported multiple attempts by Russian entities to spread false information about similar acts of sabotage, exacerbating regional tensions.

Romania’s Defense Ministry proposes downing drones violating its airspace
Romania could shoot down aircraft illegally violating its airspace based on the level of threat, according to a draft law published by the Romanian Defense on Oct. 28.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Olena Goncharova
