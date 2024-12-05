This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Economy, Business, Russian Economy
Edit post

Coffin prices in Russia have soared by 74% since start of full-scale invasion, media reports

by Kateryna Hodunova December 5, 2024 9:23 PM 2 min read
The bodies of the dead Russian soldiers destroyed a Russian tank who were killed during an attempt to storm the Avdiivka flank on Dec. 23, 2023, in Avdiivka, Ukraine. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The price of coffins in Russia has soared by 74% since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Moscow Times reported on Dec. 5, citing Russia's Federal State Statistics Service (RosStat).

The news comes as Russian forces continue to advance in eastern Ukraine at a long-unseen pace over the past few months, albeit at the cost of record losses. Russia suffered record losses of personnel in November, reaching the number of 45,720 wounded, killed, or captured soldiers.

Russia has lost a total of nearly 750,000 troops since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, according the the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.  

In January 2022, a coffin in Russia cost about 4,437 rubles ($44), rising to 7,711 rubles ($76) in October 2024, according to the Moscow Times.

The rapid rise in coffin prices began in the first months of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Another rapid price increase occurred after mobilization was announced in Russia in September 2022.

Coffins rose in price by 48% in 2022, almost 12% in 2023, and another 10% in the first nine months of 2024.

In some regions, coffin prices increased by more than 100% in 2023, such as Sakhalin(181%), Omsk Oblast (162%), Tambov Oblast (104%), and Smolensk Oblast (103%).

Russian monthly inflation hit a record high in November, rising over 1.5 times compared to October, according to RosStat.

During the week of Nov. 19-25, the consumer price index increased by 0.36%, up 1.15% from the beginning of the month and over 8% from the beginning of the year.

Overall food inflation exceeded 10% for the first time since January 2023, the Moscow Times reported.

Can Russia sustain its war effort as ruble plummets, inflation soars?
With the purchasing power of the Russian ruble hitting the lowest point since March 2022, the economic toll of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine becomes glaring. Russia’s expanding spending on the war has fueled inflation, prompting Russia’s Central Bank to hike its interest rate to the highest le…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.