Coffin prices in Russia have soared by 74% since start of full-scale invasion, media reports

The price of coffins in Russia has soared by 74% since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Moscow Times reported on Dec. 5, citing Russia's Federal State Statistics Service (RosStat).

The news comes as Russian forces continue to advance in eastern Ukraine at a long-unseen pace over the past few months, albeit at the cost of record losses. Russia suffered record losses of personnel in November, reaching the number of 45,720 wounded, killed, or captured soldiers.

Russia has lost a total of nearly 750,000 troops since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, according the the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

In January 2022, a coffin in Russia cost about 4,437 rubles ($44), rising to 7,711 rubles ($76) in October 2024, according to the Moscow Times.

The rapid rise in coffin prices began in the first months of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Another rapid price increase occurred after mobilization was announced in Russia in September 2022.

Coffins rose in price by 48% in 2022, almost 12% in 2023, and another 10% in the first nine months of 2024.

In some regions, coffin prices increased by more than 100% in 2023, such as Sakhalin(181%), Omsk Oblast (162%), Tambov Oblast (104%), and Smolensk Oblast (103%).

Russian monthly inflation hit a record high in November, rising over 1.5 times compared to October, according to RosStat.

During the week of Nov. 19-25, the consumer price index increased by 0.36%, up 1.15% from the beginning of the month and over 8% from the beginning of the year.

Overall food inflation exceeded 10% for the first time since January 2023, the Moscow Times reported.