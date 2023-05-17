Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
CNN: US official says Russia 'expending more munitions to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 17, 2023 6:15 AM 1 min read
Russia has been using up more munitions recently in order to both overwhelm and confuse Ukraine's air defense, an unnamed U.S. official familiar with the matter told CNN.

In the early hours of May 16, Russia conducted a mass attack against Ukraine, launching hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, and Iskander missiles. Ukraine's military reported shooting down all 18 of the missiles.

The attack may have damaged a U.S.-provided Patriot missile system, CNN earlier reported.

The U.S. official told CNN that Russia launched the attacks from several directions at once, targeting command and control centers in Kyiv and other critical locations.

The large-scale attack may have been an attempt to delay Ukraine's counteroffensive, but that they may in fact work to Ukraine's advantage as the attacks deplete Russia's limited supply of precision munitions, the official said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
