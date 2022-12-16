Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
CNN: FIFA rejects Zelensky's request to offer 'message of peace' at World Cup final

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 16, 2022 7:01 PM 1 min read
The International Association of Football Federations (FIFA) has rejected President Volodymyr Zelensky's request to deliver a "message of peace" during the World Cup final in Qatar, CNN reported on Dec. 16, citing an unnamed source.

According to CNN, Zelensky’s office was surprised by FIFA’s rejection of the Ukrainian president's proposal.

“We thought FIFA wanted to use its platform for the greater good,” the source said, adding that talks between Ukraine and FIFA were still underway.

The World Cup final between Argentina and France is scheduled for Dec. 18.

FIFA and its European body, UEFA, suspended Russian football clubs and national teams from all competitions on Feb. 28, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
