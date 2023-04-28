CNN: Rescuers continue search for missing children under rubble of building destroyed by Russian missile in Uman

This audio is created with AI assistance

First responders are still searching for missing children thought to be caught under the rubble of an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian missile early on April 28 in the central city of Uman, according to a CNN team on the scene.

Officials told CNN reporters that they believe two children, a boy and a girl, are trapped on the lower floors of the building.

CNN also reported that the parents of the children who survived the missile strike have been trying to call their kids' cell phones. One call went through, but first responders were not able to hear the phone ringing.

The Russian missile strike hit a 9-story apartment building and a warehouse on the morning of April 28 in Uman, killing at least 23, including four children, and injuring 18.

The attack was part of Russia's latest mass missile attack against Ukraine. On April 28, Ukraine's air defenses destroyed 21 of the 23 X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles and two drones Russia launched at Ukraine using strategic Tu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea.