Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

CNN: Rescuers continue search for missing children under rubble of building destroyed by Russian missile in Uman

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 29, 2023 1:35 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

First responders are still searching for missing children thought to be caught under the rubble of an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian missile early on April 28 in the central city of Uman, according to a CNN team on the scene.

Officials told CNN reporters that they believe two children, a boy and a girl, are trapped on the lower floors of the building.

CNN also reported that the parents of the children who survived the missile strike have been trying to call their kids' cell phones. One call went through, but first responders were not able to hear the phone ringing.

The Russian missile strike hit a 9-story apartment building and a warehouse on the morning of April 28 in Uman, killing at least 23, including four children, and injuring 18.

The attack was part of Russia's latest mass missile attack against Ukraine. On April 28, Ukraine's air defenses destroyed 21 of the 23 X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles and two drones Russia launched at Ukraine using strategic Tu-95 aircraft from the Caspian Sea.

Ukraine war latest: Russian strike on Uman kills 23, including 4 children; rescue operation continues
Key developments on April 28: * Russian missile strike on apartment block in Uman kills at least 23 people * Defense minister: Preparations for Ukraine counteroffensive at final stage * Slovak, Czech presidents make joint visit to Ukraine * Denmark delivers Caesar howitzers to Ukraine A Russia…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.