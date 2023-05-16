Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Civilian injured in Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 17, 2023 1:40 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strike on Mykolaiv on May 16 left one woman injured, according to regional governor Vitaly Kim. City Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said via his official Telegram channel that several fires were reported in the city following the latest Russian attack.

Kim later showed a photo of a damaged grocery store. There was no information on other damages at the time of the publication.

Air raid alert sounded in many Ukrainian regions, including the capital, in the early hours of May 17.  

Recently, Russia began expending more munitions than usual in an attempt to overwhelm and confuse Ukrainian air defenses, a U.S. official familiar with the matter told CNN.

On May 15, Russia unleashed a barrage with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles launched from fighter jets, Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea, and land-based Iskander missiles, the head of Ukraine’s military said. The attack came from the north, south and east.

Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down all of the 18 Russian missiles targeting Ukraine yesterday, including six Kinzhal ballistic missiles, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, and the Air Force said on May 16.

Russia may have begun the expanded attacks in an attempt to "force Ukraine to delay its highly-anticipated counteroffensive," CNN said, citing a U.S. official.  

Watch also our video on the evacuation of civilians from the front lines
Where does Russia expect Ukraine’s counterattack? Overview of defensive lines
As Ukraine gathers forces for the counteroffensive, Russia continues to build defensive lines on a massive scale. The lines are especially formidable in the southwestern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where many observers expect the main Ukrainian assault to strike. But defenses have been prepared a…
Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov




Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.