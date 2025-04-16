The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian-Chinese relations, China, Prisoners of war
Russian-Chinese relations, China, Prisoners of war
Chinese POWs captured by Ukraine on fighting for Russia

by Olena Zashko and Kateryna Hodunova April 16, 2025 6:43 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In early April, Ukrainian forces captured two Chinese nationals near the villages of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. Now, they are being held by Ukraine's Security Service. Unlike North Korean troops, who have fought on Russian soil, the Chinese soldiers were captured on Ukrainian territory, marking a potential escalation in foreign involvement in Russia’s war of aggression.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that at least “several hundred” citizens of China are fighting on the Russian side against Ukraine, which might mark a new development in the tightening cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

The Kyiv Independent attended a press conference with the captured Chinese prisoners of war on April 14 to learn more about their service in the Russian military — and has highlighted the key takeaways for you.

Authors: Olena Zashko, Kateryna Hodunova

