Chinese POWs captured by Ukraine on fighting for Russia

In early April, Ukrainian forces captured two Chinese nationals near the villages of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. Now, they are being held by Ukraine's Security Service. Unlike North Korean troops, who have fought on Russian soil, the Chinese soldiers were captured on Ukrainian territory, marking a potential escalation in foreign involvement in Russia’s war of aggression.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that at least “several hundred” citizens of China are fighting on the Russian side against Ukraine, which might mark a new development in the tightening cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

The Kyiv Independent attended a press conference with the captured Chinese prisoners of war on April 14 to learn more about their service in the Russian military — and has highlighted the key takeaways for you.