Chinese Foreign Minister visits Russia

by Rachel Amran September 18, 2023 7:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, will visit Russia on Sept. 18 following a meeting with US officials in Washington on Sept. 17, Reuters reported on Sept. 17.

Earlier this weekend, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Foreign Minister Yi to discuss the situation between China and Taiwan as well as Russia's war in Ukraine.

The White House announced that the two discussed "key issues in the U.S.-China bilateral relationship, global and regional security issues, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and cross-Strait issues, among other topics."

US and Chinese officials remain "committed to maintain this strategic channel of communication and to pursue additional high-level engagement and consultations in key areas between the United States and the People’s Republic of China in the coming months."

US officials have called on China to provide needed support to Ukraine. However, China has sent tens of thousands of shipments to Russian weapons firms since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. China has helped supply the Russian military with helicopters, drones, optical sights, and essential raw materials.

According to Reuters, Foreign Minister Yi and Russian leadership will "conduct consultations on strategic security issues” in Moscow.

Telegraph: China arms Russia’s war in Ukraine
China has sent tens of thousands of shipments to Russian weapons firms since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Telegraph reported on Aug. 19.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert



Author: Rachel Amran
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.