Chinese FM says he hopes Russia’s war will end soon.

The state broadcaster CCTV cited Wang Yi saying that he hopes to see “fighting and the war stop as soon as possible.” This marks the first time that China’s top diplomat described the situation unfolding in Ukraine as a “war.” During the Munich Security Conference held on Feb. 19, Yi called for fresh negotiations to avoid major conflict in Ukraine, arguing that a set of Minsk accords from 2014-15 could form the basis for a deal.