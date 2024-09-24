The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, China, Russia, War, Ukraine, Victory Plan
Edit post

Around 60% of foreign parts in Russian weapons come via China, Ukraine says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 24, 2024 2:10 PM 2 min read
The detail of a Russian multiple rocket launch shell close to a residential house in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine, April 20, 2022. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Most of the foreign parts found in Russian weapons used on the battlefield against Ukraine come from China, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, an adviser to Ukraine's Presidential Office, said on Sept. 24.

China has positioned itself as neutral in the ongoing war but has deepened economic ties with Russia and become Moscow's leading source of dual-use goods during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, fueling the Kremlin's war machine.

"If you take all the usual types of weapons and count the foreign made components, about 60% would be coming from China," Vlasiuk said in comments reported by Reuters, calling Beijing "the biggest problem."

Vlasiuk said that Kyiv held talks with some manufacturers on the issue, without providing further details.

Important parts used in surveillance systems, drones and missiles also come from countries inclusing the U.S., the Netherlands, Japan and Switzerland, he added.

Despite extensive Western sanctions aimed at cutting off supply lines, Russia continues to obtain sanctioned goods, such as microchips, via third-party countries.

Kyiv's allies have sought to halt the Kremlin's ability to circumvent sanctions. One of the EU's sanctions package included a ban for third-country entities to re-export sensitive goods to Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia uses dozens of critical components from abroad to produce all its missiles. Missiles launched at Kyiv in one of the spring attacks had an estimated total of 1,500 foreign parts.

Biden-Zelensky talks: Ukrainian soldiers want firepower to win but question if US wants Russia defeated
As President Volodymyr Zelensky kicked off a visit to the U.S. this week in a bid to secure more firepower for his army, Ukrainian soldiers on the ground monitored the news with half-hearted hope, questioning whether Kyiv’s top Western ally would provide enough to help them defeat Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.