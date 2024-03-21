Zelensky: Russian missiles used in recent attack on Kyiv have estimated 1,500 foreign-made parts

This audio is created with AI assistance

The missiles that Russia launched in a mass attack against Kyiv on March 21 had an estimated total of 1,500 foreign components, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address.

Russian forces launched 31 missiles, two Kinzhal ballistic missiles and 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise ones, mainly targeting Kyiv and the surrounding regions in the early hours of March 21, the Air Force reported. All 31 missiles were shot down, according to the military. At least 13 people were injured in Kyiv and four others in Kyiv Oblast, according to local authorities.

A single Russian Kh-101 cruise missile uses at least 53 types of foreign-made parts, while Kinzhal uses at least 49 foreign-produced components, according to Zelensky.

A major part of the components in Russian missiles are made "by companies in the free world and imported to Russia through various 'gray' schemes," Zelensky said.

"It is crucial to block such schemes and all those who facilitate them. More sanctions are needed," Zelensky said. "This must be stopped, and the world has the needed tools."

Despite extensive Western sanctions aimed at suffocating Russia's war effort, Moscow continues to obtain sanctioned goods, such as microchips, via third-party countries, fueling its defense production.

Kyiv's allies have sought to halt the Kremlin's ability to circumvent their sanctions. One of the EU's latest sanctions package included a ban for third-country entities to re-export sensitive goods to Russia.