News Feed, Ukraine, China, Peacekeepers, Peace Talks, Peace Plan
China considering joining Ukraine peacekeeping mission, Die Welt reports

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 23, 2025 6:05 AM 2 min read
A Chinese soldier stands guard outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 10, 2025. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

China is reportedly considering joining a peacekeeping force as part of the European-led "coalition of the willing" to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine, the German media outlet Die Welt reported on March 22, citing unnamed diplomatic sources.

China has positioned itself as a neutral party to Russia's war against Ukraine, but has remained a key ally of Russia throughout the full-scale invasion.

"The inclusion of China in a 'coalition of the willing' could potentially increase Russia's acceptance of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine," an unnamed EU diplomatic source told Die Welt.

The source described the situation as "delicate."

Chinese diplomats are exploring Europe's openness to Beijing's participation in the coalition, EU diplomatic sources claimed.

The "coalition of the willing" is a group of allied countries led by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. The coalition aims to provide security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, possibly including a contingent of troops that would reinforce the Ukrainian military.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected the idea of European or NATO troops in Ukraine.

European leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, are set to meet in Paris on March 27 to continue discussing a peace plan and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Leaders part of the coalition have not shared any details of China's potential involvement in the process.

Chinese officials on March 18 signaled Beijing's willingness to take part in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

Russia's main economic partner in recent years has been China due to Western sanctions.

Russia and China continue to hold joint military drills, along with other allies such as Belarus and Iran. China partook in a military drill with Russia and Iran on March 11 in the Gulf of Oman.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.