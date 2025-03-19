China signals willingness to aid Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction

This audio is created with AI assistance

China has delivered four batches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's all-out war, Li Ming, spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency, said on March 18.

China remains committed to being a "positive force for world peace and stability and a progressive force for global fairness and justice," Li reportedly said, addressing reports that President Volodymyr Zelensky had expressed hopes for China's involvement in restoring peace and supporting Ukraine's reconstruction.

"We are ready to continue to provide assistance within our capacity according to the wishes of parties involved, which, of course, includes post-war reconstruction," he added.

Beijing has positioned itself as a neutral party in the war, calling for diplomatic solutions while maintaining ties with Moscow.

China has deepened its ties with Russia since the start of the Kremlin's full-scale war against Ukraine and has become Moscow's leading source of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry.

Western officials remain wary of Beijing's deepening ties with Moscow, with NATO labeling China a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war.