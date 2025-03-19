The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, China, Reconstruction, Humanitarian aid
Edit post

China signals willingness to aid Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction

by Olena Goncharova March 19, 2025 5:22 AM 1 min read
The Chinese Foreign Ministry building in Beijing, China on July 26, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

China has delivered four batches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's all-out war, Li Ming, spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency, said on March 18.

China remains committed to being a "positive force for world peace and stability and a progressive force for global fairness and justice," Li reportedly said, addressing reports that President Volodymyr Zelensky had expressed hopes for China's involvement in restoring peace and supporting Ukraine's reconstruction.

"We are ready to continue to provide assistance within our capacity according to the wishes of parties involved, which, of course, includes post-war reconstruction," he added.

Beijing has positioned itself as a neutral party in the war, calling for diplomatic solutions while maintaining ties with Moscow.

China has deepened its ties with Russia since the start of the Kremlin's full-scale war against Ukraine and has become Moscow's leading source of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry.

Western officials remain wary of Beijing's deepening ties with Moscow, with NATO labeling China a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war.

China is more likely than the EU to replace Starlink on the Ukrainian battlefield
Fears of a Starlink shut-off at the front line have racked Ukraine. European satellite internet firms took the opportunity to step forward as replacements — but even collectively, they are unlikely to fill the void in coverage that Starlink’s shut off would leave. Today, Starlink satellite internet…
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

1:13 PM

EU approves over $2 billion in economic support for Moldova.

The Reform and Growth Facility, which includes 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in low-interest loans and 385 million euros ($420 million) in grants, will cover the period of 2025-2027 and is part of the EU's long-term Moldova Growth Plan.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.