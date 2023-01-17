Child's body found in rubble of Dnipro apartment block, bringing death toll to 41

This audio is created with AI assistance

On the morning of Jan. 17, rescuers pulled the body of another child from the remains of a Dnipro residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike on Jan. 14, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office.

As of Jan. 17, 41 people, including four children are known to have been killed. A total of 79 people, 16 of them children, have suffered injuries, while 39 people, including six children have been so far rescued by first responders.

Russia struck the building with a powerful Kh-22 anti-ship missile meant to sink battleships on Jan. 14, as part of its tenth mass missile attack on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.