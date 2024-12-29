Skip to content
Child casualties in Ukraine within 9 months of 2024 surpass 2023 figures, UN reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 29, 2024 2:32 PM 2 min read
Children play on a playground near a destroyed building in the village of Novohrodivka, located on the border of Mykolaiv and Kherson щblasts, Ukraine in June 2024. (Kateryna Moskaliuk)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Child casualties in Ukraine during the first nine months of 2024 have exceeded the total for 2023, highlighting the devastating impact of the war on children, the U.N. Humanitarian Aid Organization for Children (UNICEF) said on Dec. 27.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied territories and relocated to other Russian-controlled areas or Russia itself, according to Ukraine’s national database.

UNICEF reported that 2024 had been one of the worst years for children in conflict zones globally.

A record 32,900 grave violations against 22,500 children were confirmed since 2023 — the highest number since the U.N. began monitoring these violations nearly 20 years ago.

"By almost every measure, 2024 has been one of the worst years on record for children in conflict in UNICEF’s history," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Russell added that children in conflict zones face heightened risks of being out of school, malnourished, or forcibly displaced.

In Ukraine, as well as in countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, and Sudan, millions of children have lost access to education due to damaged, destroyed, or repurposed schools.

Globally, over 52 million children in conflict-affected regions are deprived of education, with many in Gaza and Sudan missing more than a year of school.

Russia has conducted a "systematic, intentional, and widespread" program of forced adoption and Russification of deported Ukrainian children, according to a Yale School of Public Health study published on Dec. 3.

Ukrainian children have been sent to at least 21 regions across Russia, subjected to pro-Russian re-education, and placed in Russian families.

The war has claimed the lives of approximately 600 Ukrainian children, according to the Ukrainian database, with UNICEF predicting further increases in child victims in 2025 if the conflict continues unabated.

"This must not be the new normal. We cannot allow a generation of children to become collateral damage to the world’s unchecked wars," Russell said.

Russia could inflict ‘substantial’ casualties by unconventional attack against NATO, allied official says
“What really worries me is that one of these attacks, as I say, will break through in a big way,” Deputy Assistant Secretary General James Appathurai told Sky News.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
News Feed

12:35 PM

Zelensky extends condolences over deadly South Korean plane crash.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences on Dec. 29 to the families of victims and the people of South Korea following a tragic Jeju Air plane crash that killed at least 176 people, marking the worst disaster involving a South Korean airline in decades.
12:20 PM

Russia may escalate hybrid warfare near NATO borders, Yermak warns.

"The appearance of North Korean troops dressed in Russian uniforms or Iranian proxies on the borders of NATO countries is quite realistic if Russia is not stopped now. The North Korean military is already fighting in Europe. Who could have thought of this before?" Andriy Yermak said.
9:16 PM

Ukraine receives 1st shipment of US LNG.

"Despite Russia's attempts to destroy our energy system during the war, we have won another victory on the energy front," Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on Dec. 28.
