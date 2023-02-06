Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Charles Michel officially invites Zelensky to European Council summit

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Council President Charles Michel has invited President Volodymyr Zelensky “to participate in person in a future summit of the European Council,” European Council spokesperson Barend Leyts said via Twitter on Feb. 6.

“For security reasons, no further information will be provided,” he said.

Preparations are underway at the European Union’s legislature to potentially host Zelensky should security conditions allow him to do so, Associated Press reported, citing two unnamed sources privy to the information.

“When he would come, we would be ready,” one of the sources reportedly said.

Earlier on Feb. 6, the Financial Times reported that the EU is preparing to host Zelensky at a summit in Brussels on Feb. 9-10, but security concerns could prevent it.

“Frankly speaking, there are big risks if I go somewhere,” Zelensky told reporters on Feb. 3.

Should Zelensky attend, it would be his second visit abroad since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. He visited Washington, D.C., in December 2022.

The potential trip comes amid Ukraine’s efforts to get more Western weapons to repel a potential large-scale Russian offensive.

An undisclosed advisor to the Ukrainian military told the Financial Times that Russia could launch a major offensive within the next 10 days.

Ukraine’s intelligence warned on Feb. 2 that Russia was redeploying additional assault groups and military equipment ahead of “a massive offensive” to capture the Donbas by March.

