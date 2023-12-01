Central bank lifts restrictions on FX sales

This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Bank of Ukraine on Dec. 1 lifted all restrictions on financial institutions linked to the sales of foreign currencies to the public, the central bank announced .

"The de facto existence of such restrictions is one of the reasons for the multiplicity of exchange rates. By lifting them, we have reason to expect that this will allow us to keep the difference between cash and non-cash exchange rates at a minimum," said NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy.

In October, the central bank announced it was transitioning to a floating rate system.

Kyiv has sought to defend the hryvnia currency in order to shore up confidence in its banking system.

International donors have already disbursed $35 billion in financial support in 2023.



