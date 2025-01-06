Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Western aid, War, Rheinmetall
Ukraine to receive another 180,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard systems from Germany

by Kateryna Denisova January 6, 2025 1:28 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian service members training on Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles in July 2023. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine's Defense Ministry has ordered another 180,000 rounds of 35 mm ammunition for self-propelled Gepard anti-aircraft guns from the German Rheinmetall arms manufacturer, the company announced on Jan. 6.

The order for a new batch of rounds of HEI-T ammunition (High Explosive Incendiary with Tracer) was booked in December 2024 and is funded by the German government. The start of delivery is expected in 2026, according to Rheinmetall.

Berlin sent 55 Gepards to Ukraine, which had been decommissioned by Germany's Armed Forces.

"They have proven their value in air defense for more than two years," the statement read.

The Gepard, a German-designed weapon first introduced into service in the 1970s, was designed for use against planes and helicopters. It is also seen as highly effective against drones, including the Shahed-type ones, which Russia uses in daily attacks against Ukraine.

Initially criticized for its sluggish delivery of military aid to Ukraine following the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Berlin has become the second-largest provider of military equipment after the U.S.

Scholz denies claims that he could meet with Putin in Russia
Roderich Kiesewetter, defense spokesperson for Germany’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said earlier that “there are increasing indications that Chancellor Scholz will travel to Moscow and meet Putin before Feb. 23.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to announce resignation in coming days, media reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on or before Jan. 8, Canada's Globe and Mail reported on Jan. 5, citing three unnamed sources. It remains unclear if Trudeau will remain as prime minister on an interim basis as a new Liberal Party leader is selected, or whether he will step down immediately.
