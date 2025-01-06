Ukraine to receive another 180,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard systems from Germany

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has ordered another 180,000 rounds of 35 mm ammunition for self-propelled Gepard anti-aircraft guns from the German Rheinmetall arms manufacturer, the company announced on Jan. 6.

The order for a new batch of rounds of HEI-T ammunition (High Explosive Incendiary with Tracer) was booked in December 2024 and is funded by the German government. The start of delivery is expected in 2026, according to Rheinmetall.

Berlin sent 55 Gepards to Ukraine, which had been decommissioned by Germany's Armed Forces.

"They have proven their value in air defense for more than two years," the statement read.

The Gepard, a German-designed weapon first introduced into service in the 1970s, was designed for use against planes and helicopters. It is also seen as highly effective against drones, including the Shahed-type ones, which Russia uses in daily attacks against Ukraine.

Initially criticized for its sluggish delivery of military aid to Ukraine following the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Berlin has become the second-largest provider of military equipment after the U.S.