Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, National, Donbas, War, Russia
Edit post

Canada decides against sending more military personnel to Ukraine

by Illia Ponomarenko December 6, 2021 8:58 PM 2 min read
Canada's training mission, the Operation Unifier, holds medical training for the National Guard of Ukraine on March 12, 2021 in Zolochiv, Ukraine. (Canadian Armed Forces in Ukraine/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Despite earlier considerations, Canada has decided against deploying more military personnel to Ukraine, in a bid to avoid irritating the Kremlin amid an acute security crisis in the region and fears of Russia's possible all-out invasion of Ukraine.

As Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre told the Globe and Mail newspaper on Dec. 2 in Kyiv, new military backing for Kyiv could inflame the situation as the Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly warned against any expansion of NATO's presence in Ukraine.

“In a case like this, diplomacy has to lead," the major Canadian media outlet quoted Eyre. "We’ve got to be very careful."

In late November, the Canadian media reported that Ottawa is considering sending additional troops to the country's 200-strong military training mission, the Operation Unifier, which has been active on Ukrainian soil since 2015. According to Kyiv, over 12,000 Ukrainian military servicepersons have been trained by Canadian instructors.

The other options considered were sending a warship to the Black Sea and redeploying some of Canada's McDonnell Douglas CF-18 Hornet fighter jets currently based in Romania.

“What we’re doing with Operation Unifier… shows long-term commitment (to Ukraine), the Canadian commander told the Globe and Mail.

"But we’ve got to be very careful about the balance between deterrence and escalation, and what is the perception from the other side as well."

When asked if the Canadian reluctance meant that Putin's warnings were being taken seriously, General Eyre said that "you’ve always got to take potential adversaries seriously. Wars have started because of potential miscalculations before, throughout history."

In November, tensions skyrocketed again as Moscow was seen concentrating nearly 100,000 troops near Ukraine and in occupied territories in what many consider a possible preparation for large-scale military action.

According to Ukrainian and Western intelligence, Russia might employ between 94,000 and 175,000 troops to potentially invade the country, destroy the Ukrainian armed forces and seize much of Ukraine's territory east of the Dnipro River and the Black Sea coastline.

The threat of an all-out escalation of Russia's simmering static war in Donbas that has continued since 2014 has greatly alarmed Kyiv and the West. Nonetheless, according to Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the invasion as soon as in early 2022 is possible though not necessarily imminent.

On Dec. 7, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to have a video conference with his Russian counterpart Putin regarding the Ukrainian crisis.

Illia Ponomarenko
Illia Ponomarenko
Former Defense reporter
Illia Ponomarenko was a defense and security reporter at the Kyiv Independent in 2021-2023. He has reported about the war in eastern Ukraine since the conflict’s earliest days. He covers national security issues, as well as military technologies, production, and defense reforms in Ukraine. Besides, he gets deployed to the war zone of Donbas with Ukrainian combat formations. He has also had deployments to Palestine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as an embedded reporter with UN peacekeeping forces. Illia won the Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellowship and was selected to work as USA Today's guest reporter at the U.S. Department of Defense.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.