Canada allocates $1.5 billion to Ukraine to finance budget deficit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada provided Ukraine with 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.5 billion), which will be used to finance the budget deficit, including social assistance, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on March 21 on X.

Canada has allocated almost 7 billion Canadian dollars ($5.19 billion) in financial aid to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to Shmyhal.

"We are thankful to the Canadian people and the government, who remain our reliable allies in these difficult times," Shmyhal wrote.

Earlier, Canada pledged nearly $30 million to the Czech Republic's initiative to provide Ukraine with artillery shells, which are a crucial capability for Ukraine as the country faces critical ammunition shortages, and $60 billion in aid for Kyiv from the U.S. remains stalled in Congress.

Canada also officially joined Latvia- and U.K.-led drone coalition in March, additionally donating over 100 Canadian-made specialized drone cameras to Ukraine from L3 Wescam. Previously, Canada's Defense Minister Bill Blair said that Canada would supply Ukraine with over 800 SkyRanger R70 multi-mission drones.