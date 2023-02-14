Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Cabinet of Ministers appoints new First Deputy Defense Minister

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2023 5:22 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ivan Rusnak as Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Defense and appointed Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk as his successor on Feb. 14.

Leading up to Pavlyuk's appointment, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Feb. 13 allowing military officials to take on the role. Previous legislation indicated that only civilians and former military personnel were permitted to do so.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced on Feb. 13 that he had submitted the names of several candidates for deputy ministers that would "improve work efficiency." He also shared details about meetings with working groups within the anti-corruption advisory body under the Defense Ministry. Some of the members of these working groups include representatives from noted anti-corruption NGOs.

These personnel changes come after the Ukrainian newspaper ZN.UA published a story on Jan. 21 on how the Defense Ministry was reportedly paying two to three times as much for food for the military, citing the ministry's food procurement contract. Reznikov called the allegations false, but Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau opened an investigation on Jan. 23.

Following the outbreak of the scandal, 497 officials in Ukraine's Armed Forces and Defense Ministry were fined, and 124 faced disciplinary liability following internal audits from 2022. Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov was also later dismissed. The court arrested him for 60 days on Feb. 2.

Lawmaker David Arakhamia said on Feb. 5. that Reznikov would be replaced as Defense Minister by current Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov, but that change has not happened.

Intelligence Chief Budanov to head Defense Ministry after upcoming reshuffle
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.