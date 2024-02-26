Bulgarian PM, ministers arrive in Ukraine for official visit

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Bulgarian delegation led by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov arrived in Kyiv on the morning of Feb. 26, the Bulgarian government announced.

The prime minister is accompanied by Justice Minister Atanas Slavov, Energy Minister Rumen Radev, Environment Minister Julian Popov, deputy foreign ministers Tihomir Stoychev and Stanimir Georgiev, and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov.

"The prime minister arrived in the Ukrainian capital this morning to emphasize that our government stands firmly on the side of justice and will continue to defend the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the Bulgarian government said on social media.

The delegation is expected to meet Ukrainian officials, but the topic of their talks has not been made public for security reasons, the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported.

This is Denkov's first visit to Ukraine since he became Bulgaria's head of government in June 2023. Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who left office in August 2022, visited Ukraine in April of that year.

Initially a hesitant partner, Bulgaria has become increasingly supportive of Ukraine as the war has progressed. Denkov's government took a decisively pro-Kyiv stance and committed arms supplies to Ukraine, despite opposition from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (not to be confused with the country's energy minister of the same name).