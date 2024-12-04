Bulgaria supplies arms, ammunition to Ukraine in its 7th aid delivery

This audio is created with AI assistance

Bulgaria is sending weapons, equipment, and ammunition to Ukraine in its already seventh package of military assistance, the BNR national broadcaster reported on Dec. 3.

The exact list of supplies, provided in accordance with a decision on military support for Ukraine from late 2022, remains classified.

Bulgaria's Defense Ministry said the donation would not endanger the Bulgarian military's capabilities.

Bulgaria has provided Ukraine with a variety of aid since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but the matter has been contentious due to significant pro-Russian sentiment in the country and opposition from President Rumen Radev.

Sofia began quietly shipping arms to Ukraine in the first year of the full-scale war. The largest donation publicly announced was composed of 100 older armored vehicles.