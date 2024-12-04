This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Bulgaria supplies arms, ammunition to Ukraine in its 7th aid delivery

by Martin Fornusek December 4, 2024 3:19 PM 1 min read
A Bulgarian national flag flies on a government building in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Bulgaria is sending weapons, equipment, and ammunition to Ukraine in its already seventh package of military assistance, the BNR national broadcaster reported on Dec. 3.

The exact list of supplies, provided in accordance with a decision on military support for Ukraine from late 2022, remains classified.

Bulgaria's Defense Ministry said the donation would not endanger the Bulgarian military's capabilities.

Bulgaria has provided Ukraine with a variety of aid since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but the matter has been contentious due to significant pro-Russian sentiment in the country and opposition from President Rumen Radev.

Sofia began quietly shipping arms to Ukraine in the first year of the full-scale war. The largest donation publicly announced was composed of 100 older armored vehicles.

Bulgaria’s Soviet stockpiles and large defense industry may be key to Ukraine’s success
Bulgaria has had to walk a fine line, trying to covertly support Ukraine without provoking Russia. The Balkan state has been historically influenced by Moscow. Opinions on Ukraine are split among its 6.7 million people, many of whom buy into Kremlin propaganda. The new coalition government elected…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
