Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Budanov, Transnistria, Moldova, Russia
Edit post

Budanov: Transnistria not planning to appeal to join Russia

by Dominic Culverwell February 25, 2024 6:23 PM 2 min read
Cadets march along 25 October Street on Republic Day in Tiraspol, the capital of the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria, on Sept. 2, 2023. (Peter Dench/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian-controlled Moldovan region of Transnistria will not appeal to join Russia, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told reporters at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum on Feb. 25.

Concerns arose after the Institute for the Study of War issued a warning on Feb. 22 that Transnistria was possibly planning to organize a referendum on its annexation to Russia at an announced Transnistrian Congress of Deputies planned for Feb. 28.

“No one is going to join the Russian Federation on the 28th,” Budanov said, adding that there would be no problems for Ukraine which borders Transnistria.

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) also wrote on its website on Feb. 25 that the rumor shows signs of a “deliberate disinformation campaign aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region.”

Transnistria is internationally recognized as part of Moldova. The region declared independence in 1991 following the 1991 Soviet coup d'état attempt. A cease-fire agreement between Moldova and Transnistria established a Russian military presence in the region.

There have been heightened tensions between Moldova and Transnistria since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine when there were fears that armed conflict could erupt in Moldova.

Vadim Krasnoselsky, the Russian proxy leader in Transnistria, called for increased military drills and heightened readiness on Jan. 22 in what he claimed was a response to alleged provocations from Moldova.

Kyiv said it would "firmly respond" to any attempts to involve Transnistria in Russia's war against Ukraine and destabilize the situation in Moldova, the Foreign Ministry said on Feb. 20.

Moldova’s security chief says Russia spent $55 million on destabilization campaign
Russia has spent over a billion Moldovan lei ($55.45 million) on a campaign to destabilize the country, according to Alexandru Musteata, the head of Moldova’s Information and Security Service on Nov. 3.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:21 PM

Budanov: Russia's goals for 2024 same as previous two years.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia’s goal is still to destroy Ukrainian statehood and reach the administrative border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts to “keep what they already have," but that they "have been unable to do (so) by military means."
6:23 PM

Budanov: Transnistria not planning to appeal to join Russia.

Concerns arose after the Institute for the Study of War issued a warning on Feb. 22 that Transnistria was possibly planning to organize a referendum on its annexation to Russia at an announced Transnistrian Congress of Deputies planned for Feb. 28.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:52 AM

Trump wins South Carolina primary.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won South Carolina's primary, where Republicans voted for their preferred presidential candidate, results showed on Feb. 25.
2:42 AM

US philanthropist pledges $300 million for Ukraine in 2024.

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has already donated over $500 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The combined funds exceed the humanitarian aid contributions of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Canada.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.