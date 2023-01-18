Brovary mayor declares 3-day mourning after deadly helicopter crash on Jan. 18

This audio is created with AI assistance

Brovay Mayor Ihor Sapozhko announced a three-day mourning period in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, following the helicopter crash that killed 14 people, including a child, on Jan. 18.

Sapozhko expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash.

The helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary on the morning of Jan. 18.

The top leadership of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy, Yevhen Yenin, and the ministry’s secretary, Yuriy Lubkovych, died.

No details regarding the cause of the crash have yet been announced by Ukrainian authorities.