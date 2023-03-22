Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: 'Realistic possibility' Russia is losing momentum in Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 22, 2023 10:53 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

There is a "realistic possibility" that the Russian military is losing momentum in Bakhmut, with the Russian Defense Ministry transferring units to other sectors, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry's March 22 intelligence update.

Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack to the west of Bakhmut that is "likely" to ease the stress on their supply routes. Fighting continues around the center of Bakhmut, and Ukrainian forces remain vulnerable to the north and south, the ministry added.

The battle of Bakhmut has been raging in Donetsk Oblast for the past eight months, with heavy losses suffered on both sides. However, Ukrainian forces continue to hold the city.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said on March 20 that the Ukrainian military has been successful "in certain areas" and is "destroying Russia's most professional units," namely the state-backed Wagner Group.

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, less than 3,000 local residents remained in Bakhmut as of March 15. The once-prosperous industrial city was home to 70,000 people.

One night in Bakhmut: Civilians wait for the end as Russia draws closer
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.