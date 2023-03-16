Governor: Less than 3,000 residents remain in Bakhmut

Less than 3,000 residents, including 33 children, remain in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

“There are people who absolutely refuse to leave,” Kyrylenko said, noting that evacuation efforts are ongoing.

According to Kyrylenko, while 42 children remained in Avdiivka last week, there are now only 13 children remaining.

The embattled city of Bakhmut has been Russia's main target for over seven months. Despite being surrounded on three sides by Russian troops, Ukraine's military has committed to its defense of Bakhmut, ostensibly to inflict large-scale attrition on the forces of the Wagner paramilitary group.

On March 2, he reported that around 5,000 residents remained in Bakhmut.

