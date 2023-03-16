Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: Less than 3,000 residents remain in Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 16, 2023 3:33 am
Less than 3,000 residents, including 33 children, remain in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported

“There are people who absolutely refuse to leave,” Kyrylenko said, noting that evacuation efforts are ongoing. 

According to Kyrylenko, while 42 children remained in Avdiivka last week, there are now only 13 children remaining. 

The embattled city of Bakhmut has been Russia's main target for over seven months. Despite being surrounded on three sides by Russian troops, Ukraine's military has committed to its defense of Bakhmut, ostensibly to inflict large-scale attrition on the forces of the Wagner paramilitary group.

On March 2, he reported that around 5,000 residents remained in Bakhmut. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

