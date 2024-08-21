Skip to content
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, United States, Pentagon
Both Ukraine and Russia unable to launch major offensives, Pentagon report says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 21, 2024 3:17 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian front-line troops with a Leopard 2 tank in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 16, 2023. (Photo credit: Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Ukraine and Russia both lack the means to mount major offensives, the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency said in a quarterly report covering the three-month period ending June 30, quoted by Bloomberg on Aug. 21.

Suggesting the war is headed for a stalemate, the report says that despite the stalled U.S. aid package passed earlier this year, Ukraine is only capable of defensive operations.

In turn, Russia does not have the resources to "threaten a deeper advance into Ukrainian-held territory, such as Kharkiv city," according to the report.

Since the end of the period covered by the report, Ukraine has launched a surprise incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast and now reportedly holds 1,263 square kilometers (488 square miles) of Russian territory.

The report echoes sentiments aired by U.S. officials in public.

Mark Milley, the former Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on June 21 that negotiations are needed to stop Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot be trusted."

In a talk at Princeton University, Milley said that from a military perspective, the war was now at a stalemate, with Russia unable to achieve its original goals.

"It is unlikely that anyone will be able to achieve a political solution through military means," he said in the comments reported by Voice of America.

"Therefore, both sides should recognize this and achieve an alternative method to solve their political problem, and that would be a negotiation."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

11:39 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 31 over past day.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the number of casualties in a previously reported Russian strike on children's cafe in the village of Malokaterynivka rose to one killed — a 14-year-old boy — and nine injured, six of whom were children. Previously, the number of casualties stood at one killed and four injured.
9:03 PM

Ukraine advances 28-35 km in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast and taken control of 93 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at an event chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 20.
