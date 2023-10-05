Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Borrell: EU not able to replace US help for Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 5, 2023 3:14 PM 2 min read
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, talks to the mediaat the summit of the European Political Community (EPC), on Oct. 5, 2023, in Granada, Spain. (Photo By Francisco J. Olmo/Europa Press via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is not able to replace U.S. support for Ukraine, should this fall away in the future, EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on Oct. 5.

Speaking at the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain, Borrell said that Ukraine needs U.S. support and hopes that U.S. politicians will continue to aid Ukraine.

Borrell's comments came after a tense battle in Congress over funding legislation, including funding for Ukrainian military aid.

The tensions culminated in the U.S. House of Representatives voting to remove its speaker, Kevin McCarthy, from his role on Oct. 3.

Since January 2021, the U.S. has invested more than $44.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This includes more than $43.9 billion since Russia launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Though the EU plans to expand support to Ukraine, Europe "certainly" cannot replace this level of U.S. support, Borrell said in Granada.

The third European Political Community Summit gathers around 50 heads of state and government from across the continent to address common security issues and foster political dialogue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is one of the leaders in attendance.

The meeting follows previous summits held in Bulboaca, Moldova, in June this year, and in Prague, Czech Republic, in October 2022.

Borrell: EU support for Ukraine not dependent on short-term battlefield developments
“Our support does not depend on the advances of one day. It’s permanent, structured support because we are facing an existential threat for Europe,” the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
