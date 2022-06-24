Johnson: NATO, G7 shouldn’t pressure Ukraine into concessions to Russia.

This audio is created with AI assistance

“My message to colleagues at the G7 and NATo, in particular, is going to be 'now is not the time to settle and encourage the Ukrainians to settle for a bad peace, for a peace for which they are invited to give up chunks of their territory in return for a ceasefire,'" U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during his visit to Rwanda. “I think that would be a disaster. It would be a trigger for further escalation by (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin whenever he wanted,” he added.