The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Border Guard Service: Russia pulls almost all its troops from Belarus

by Martin Fornusek July 14, 2023 2:23 PM 2 min read
Belarusian border guard checks drivers and vehicles entering the border zone near the settlement of Divin in the Brest region on Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As part of the latest military rotation, Russia has withdrawn almost all its troops from Belarus, the State Border Guard Service's spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said on July 14.

As the spokesperson explained, the Russian military has been using Belarusian territory primarily as a training ground.

"Fortunately, the number of Russian soldiers in Belarusian training areas has been steadily decreasing," he revealed at a press briefing.

"Until recently, we estimated their number to be up to 2,000 soldiers, but now another rotation has taken place and almost all Russian personnel has been withdrawn from the territory of Belarus."

Demchenko did not rule out the possibility that Russia may re-deploy troops in the country sometime in the future, however.

The spokesperson added there is no reliable information on the presence of the Wagner Group mercenaries behind Ukraine's northern border.

Wagner contractors were set to leave for Belarus following the short-lived insurrection by their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Kremlin on June 23-24. Several media subsequently reported on a new military camp being built near the town of Asipovichy, 200 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, allegedly to station Prigozhin's mercenaries.

Minsk denied that the facility is meant to house Wagner mercenaries, saying it is intended for Belarusian territorial defense forces.

According to Demchenko, the situation at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border remains stable and the State Border Guard Service does not observe a significant strength for another enemy incursion from Belarusian territory.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

