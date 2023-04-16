Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Border Guard downs Shahed drone in Kharkiv Oblast on April 15

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 16, 2023 6:03 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian Shahed-136 drone was shot by Ukraine's State Border Guard service over Kharkiv Oblast on April 15.

The  Iranian-made drone, flying deep into Ukrainian territory, was shot down with automatic firearms, according to the Border Guard’s April 16 report.

Ukrainska Pravda, citing the Border Guard’s press service, reported that the Shahed drone was downed over Kharkiv Oblast on April 15.

According to a General Staff report, Ukraine’s Air Force shot down one Russian Su-25 jet on April 15.

Iran has been supplying Russia with kamikaze drones, missiles, guided aerial bombs, and other weapons to launch attacks against Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
